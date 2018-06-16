Jordan Gnat Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Jordan Gnat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lazydays traded down $0.58, reaching $7.61, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs towing and hitching products, satellite systems, braking systems, leveling systems, and appliances.

