Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lazydays earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4898624653139 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LAZY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZY. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

In other Lazydays news, Director Jordan Gnat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs towing and hitching products, satellite systems, braking systems, leveling systems, and appliances.

