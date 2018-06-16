LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.12 (CRYPTO:LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and $97,147.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00583305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00243965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093863 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 542,141,200 coins and its circulating supply is 167,241,196 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

