LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media headlines about LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LegacyTexas Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5218823032674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LTXB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $91.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.67 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.