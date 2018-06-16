Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.06) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.80) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.93) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($4.07) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 294 ($3.91) to GBX 290 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 218 ($2.90) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.07 ($3.70).

Legal & General Group traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11), reaching GBX 265 ($3.53), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 47,463,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.73).

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 228,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.61), for a total value of £620,560.19 ($826,201.82). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725.44 ($2,297.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,487 shares of company stock worth $937,680.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

