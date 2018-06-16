Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 431.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.64% of Leggett & Platt worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

