Leggett & Platt (LEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Leggett & Platt opened at $44.32 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

