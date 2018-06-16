Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) CEO Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $296,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,157,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,559,296.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $36.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.