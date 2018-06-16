Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 3.99% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 12,368 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $406,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,519.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

