Lennar (LEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lennar is one of the best-positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. Moreover, Lennar recently acquired CalAtlantic in a deal worth $9.3 billion creating the nation’s largest homebuilder. The combined entity will have a footprint touching approximately 50% of the U.S. population and is expected to generate meaningful cost savings. However, labor shortage along with rising land and labor costs pose a threat to the company’s margins. Again, it expects gross margins to have a significant impact from the CalAtlantic acquisition date through the early part of the fiscal third quarter as a result of the backlog writeup. Lennar’s shares underperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 remained stable over the past 60 days.”

Get Lennar alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lennar to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.19.

Lennar opened at $52.82 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lennar has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $131,943.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,870 shares of company stock worth $5,455,795. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Lennar by 5,105.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,750,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after buying an additional 1,717,301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 147,399 shares during the period. Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $66,782,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lennar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after buying an additional 164,388 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $53,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.