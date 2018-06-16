Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennox International earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.4964146711782 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Lennox International stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $160.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 14,731.92%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 490 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,068 shares of company stock worth $1,462,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

