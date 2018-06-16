Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.91 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.09% and a negative return on equity of 213.32%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 433,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,307,777.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,360,095 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,791 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

