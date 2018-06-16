Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $157,879.46 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Liam Griffin sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $157,879.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 319,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 438.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vicor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

