Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global PLC Class A worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Sunday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $506,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 1,594,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,198. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

