Toronto Dominion Bank Has $426,000 Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 16,878.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C traded up $1.20, hitting $34.58, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,304,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,572. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

