Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CFO Mark D. Carleton Sells 27,783 Shares

Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 788,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,523. Liberty Media Co. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 3,414.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media in the first quarter worth $136,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

