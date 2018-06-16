Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Receives News Impact Score of 0.08

News articles about Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media Formula One Series C earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0996158875465 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of FWONK opened at $34.58 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

