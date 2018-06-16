Liberty Media (LSXMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

LSXMA opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Liberty Media has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. analysts expect that Liberty Media will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Media news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Media by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

