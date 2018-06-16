Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags by 1,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags by 61.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Six Flags during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Reid-Anderson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $50,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,768 shares in the company, valued at $244,709,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,723,007. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Six Flags and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Six Flags traded up $0.07, reaching $72.43, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. Six Flags has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Six Flags’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Six Flags Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

