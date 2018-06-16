Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4261634387795 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

