Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,471,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 349,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,576,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $17.20.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTRPA shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

