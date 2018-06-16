Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Libertas Partners raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.77) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 813 ($10.82) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.65) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 842.89 ($11.22).

Shares of LON:UDG traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 878 ($11.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($12.82).

In other news, insider Chris Corbin sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.98), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,995,606.44).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

