Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($11.45) in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 835 ($11.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.91) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.72) to GBX 970 ($12.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.10 ($13.22).

Shares of LON:SHB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 936 ($12.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($14.05).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Shaftesbury had a net margin of 351.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

