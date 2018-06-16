21,277 Shares in REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO (BLCN) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000.

REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO traded down $0.15, reaching $23.71, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 21,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,528. REALITY Shs ETF/NASDAQ NEXGEN ECONO has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

