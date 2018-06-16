Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,733,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after buying an additional 558,093 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 784,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 666,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust traded up $0.01, hitting $12.23, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 110,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,002. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

