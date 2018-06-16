9,996 Shares in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MainSource Financial Group by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFG remained flat at $$40.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $41.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

