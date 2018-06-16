State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,842 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Life Storage worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,800.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 501,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,789. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $82.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.