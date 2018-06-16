LifeVantage (LFVN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

LifeVantage opened at $5.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.56 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LifeVantage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of LifeVantage worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.