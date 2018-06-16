Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 23,500 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 23,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $135,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,510 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $28,052.20.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 7,550 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $47,112.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods opened at $6.06 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 0.51. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

