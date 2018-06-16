Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ligand Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9502244297762 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $191.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $114.06 and a 1 year high of $201.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,232,527.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,564,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total transaction of $778,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,191.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,786 shares of company stock worth $4,900,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

