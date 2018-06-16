Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price

Headlines about LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LightPath Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.935162599829 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LightPath Technologies opened at $2.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.61%. equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

