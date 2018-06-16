Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.76, hitting $66.65, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

