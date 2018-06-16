Live Ventures (LIVE) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Live Ventures earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.4917416012279 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Live Ventures traded up $0.16, reaching $12.93, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Live Ventures has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Live Ventures had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter.

Live Ventures declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Live Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; manufactures carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products.

