LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $59.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.31 million. LivePerson reported sales of $54.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $240.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.48 million to $241.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.91 million to $278.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $58.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $252,267.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,375 shares in the company, valued at $785,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,104 shares of company stock worth $19,755,760. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,891,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 508,300 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 559,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 229,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson traded up $0.12, hitting $23.45, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 838,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,054. LivePerson has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.83 and a beta of 0.99.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.