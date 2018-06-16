LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Insider Eran Vanounou Sells 11,045 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) insider Eran Vanounou sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $252,267.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eran Vanounou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Eran Vanounou sold 12,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Eran Vanounou sold 25,900 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $501,942.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Eran Vanounou sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Eran Vanounou sold 12,580 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $239,774.80.

On Thursday, May 17th, Eran Vanounou sold 16,776 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $310,188.24.

On Thursday, May 10th, Eran Vanounou sold 40,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $728,400.00.

LivePerson traded up $0.12, reaching $23.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 838,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.83 and a beta of 0.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $6,284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 200,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carleon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

