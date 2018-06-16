LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to Buy at Wellington Shields

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wellington Shields from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

LKQ opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,030.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BP PLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,281,000. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

