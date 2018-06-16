JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 79,877 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,030,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.33% of Loews worth $846,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 647,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 483,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 456,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Loews by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,393,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,835,000 after purchasing an additional 355,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.66. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.