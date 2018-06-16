Insider Selling: LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Sells 18,124 Shares of Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 18,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $2,026,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LogMeIn opened at $106.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 142,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 77.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.