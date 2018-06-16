Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,438 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

In other news, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $205,906.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $523,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LogMeIn opened at $106.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

