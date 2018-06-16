Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $205,906.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $523,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,743. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

