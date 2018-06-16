Numis Securities Boosts Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 187

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective increased by Numis Securities from GBX 181 ($2.41) to GBX 187 ($2.49) in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.26) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.60) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 188.63 ($2.51).

Shares of Londonmetric Property opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.52) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Londonmetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 149.10 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.56), for a total value of £576,000 ($766,875.25).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

