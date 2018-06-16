Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.49% of Sally Beauty worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,170.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $47,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $207,802.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $392,834. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty traded up $0.07, reaching $15.37, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sally Beauty Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

