Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $76.30 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $76,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.