Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $99.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

