Visa (V) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,872,150,000 after purchasing an additional 448,015 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,057,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,479,422,000 after purchasing an additional 748,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa opened at $135.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Vetr raised Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.20 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

