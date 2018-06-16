LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 59.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Macatawa Bank traded up $0.17, reaching $12.37, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $415.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.59. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

