Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SYSCO by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 51,578 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,060.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,153,196 shares of company stock worth $208,353,443 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of SYSCO opened at $66.89 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

