Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,336 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend traded up $0.29, reaching $93.52, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 372,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,707. SPDR S&P Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

About SPDR S&P Dividend

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

