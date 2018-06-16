Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,670 Shares of IQVIA (IQV)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

