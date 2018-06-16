Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $859,881.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,551 shares of company stock worth $2,995,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,901.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Lumentum opened at $58.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.95. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

